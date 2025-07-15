Radnor native using golf to bring hope to other athletes with disabilities

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- At St. David's Golf Club in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Andrew Austen grew up hitting the links.

He and his four siblings were all competitive, playing a variety of sports. However, Austen faced a unique obstacle: he was born without his right hand and forearm.

"I think just being in athletics in general, I essentially had to learn how to do it on my own," he said. "I'd get coached in certain ways and had to adapt on my own, and I think those learnings really helped me with golf."

Austen has used his challenges as fuel, providing hope on the golf course and proving that anything is possible.

"Golf is just as much mental as it is physical," Austen said. "So I think having that basis of, 'Hey, you just have to figure it out, it may look a little different, it may feel a little different.'"

Despite what he faces, he considers himself lucky.

"I really do believe I have it easy compared to most," Austen reflects. "Being born without my right hand and forearm, it's all I've ever known."

Austen has also turned to social media, posting videos and creating a community of people who feel inspired.

"If people feel and find impact from the videos and stories that I can tell, then I'll continue to do that," he shares. "I think I've always, for my entire life, felt a sense of leadership and wanting to help give back and create impact. This was the easiest, quickest way to do it."

Last week, Austen competed in the U.S. Adaptive Open in Rockville, Md. He says there's been a boom in these tournaments nationwide in recent years.

"It's just shocking how many people are there," Austen said. "One, that looks like you, that plays like you, but even more so than the play is the camaraderie and the community."

Austen is proud of this community; a community he plans to be a part of for a very long time.

"As much as I want to improve my golf game and my skills and be at the top of those leaderboards, I also just want to put myself in those rooms to have the opportunity to not only create impact but find hope and perspective for my own self," said Austen.