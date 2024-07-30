4th suspected member of retail theft ring 'Diaper Crew' turns himself in to Philadelphia police

Three members of an alleged retail theft ring, dubbed the 'Diaper Crew' by Philadelphia police, have been arrested.

Three members of an alleged retail theft ring, dubbed the 'Diaper Crew' by Philadelphia police, have been arrested.

Three members of an alleged retail theft ring, dubbed the 'Diaper Crew' by Philadelphia police, have been arrested.

Three members of an alleged retail theft ring, dubbed the 'Diaper Crew' by Philadelphia police, have been arrested.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The fourth member of an alleged retail theft ring, dubbed the 'Diaper Crew' by Philadelphia police, turned himself in on Monday.

Video in the player above is from a previous report.

Authorities announced that Rahmir Johnson is facing charges of retail theft and other offenses after turning himself in.

Rahmir Johnson

Byron Jordan-Prince, Lytrell Scott, and Daquan Johnson were all arrested on Friday in connection with these incidents.

In total, authorities believe the group is responsible for 25 retail thefts and two retail robberies. Police say they got away with merchandise worth more than $14,000.

Daquan Johnson, Byron Jordan-Prince and Lytrell Scott

Their name comes from one of the main items they stole.

They mainly targeted Family Dollars, Dollar Generals, and Rite Aids all over Philadelphia.

According to police, the suspects would walk into stores hiding large pillowcases, laundry bags, or trash bags. Then, they fill them up with diapers, batteries, and coffee.

Police believe Johnson is the ring leader of the group. He is being held on $250,000 bail.