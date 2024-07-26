3 members of the 'Diaper Crew' arrested for more than 20 retail thefts in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three members of an alleged retail theft ring, dubbed the 'Diaper Crew' by Philadelphia police, have been arrested.

The search continues for a fourth suspect.

The crew is tied to thefts from more than 20 stores, and police say they got away with merchandise worth more than $15,000.

The name comes from one of the main item they stole.

They mainly targeted Family Dollars, Dollar Generals, and Rite Aids all over Philadelphia.

However, they were concentrating on two specific neighborhoods: Juniata Park and Burholme. The Dollar General on the 1200 block of East Erie Avenue was hit several times.

They walk in hiding large pillowcases, laundry bags or trash bags. Then they fill them up with diapers, batteries and coffee.

Police say the suspected ring leader is Daquan Johnson, who is being held on $250,000 bail. Byron Jordan-Prince and Lytrell Scott were also arrested.

Daquan Johnson, Byron Jordan-Prince and Lytrell Scott

"We know this crew was stealing diapers because there's a value to them, and they were selling them to a third party. So it affects not only the store, the neighborhood, but its jobs too," said Inspector Ray Evers.

Police credit the work done in conjunction with the district attorney's office to crack down on retail thefts.

In particular, tracking the crimes to try and uncover a pattern, which is how they busted this suspected theft ring.