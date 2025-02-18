'A Raisin in the Sun' Returns to People's Light February 19 to March 30

MALVERN, PA (WPVI) -- People's Light is presenting 'A Raisin in the Sun.'

"It's a beautiful play about dreams," says Eric B. Robinson, Jr., who plays Walter Lee Younger in the production.

Melanye Finister plays Lena Younger, also known as 'Mama.'

"It is definitely among the canon of great American drama," says Finister. "Written by Lorraine Hansberry."

The trailblazing author became the first Black woman to have a play performed on Broadway.

"It's a life study," says Finister. "A realistic depiction of an African American family."

The story, set in the segregated 1950s, follows the Younger family living on the south side of Chicago. There's Lena, the mother.

"She was a domestic worker," says Finister. "Raised her family in this little tenement house."

She lives with her daughter, Beneatha, her son, Walter, and his family. Lena's husband recently passed.

"And there is an insurance check that comes in that could literally change all of their lives, and does," says Finister.

The tight-knit family is at odds over what to do with the money.

"My daughter, Beneatha, wants to be a doctor. She's in college right now and she wants to go on to medical school," says Finister. "I would like to have a little house."

Her son dreams of having his own business.

"He's ready to make some changes," says Robinson, Jr. "He's a chauffeur right now for a very rich man in Chicago."

Robinson, Jr. says his character, Walter, really "wants more for his family."

"There's a lot of love, but there's a lot of difficulty," says Finister.

The title of the play comes from a line in a Langston Hughes' poem called 'Harlem.'

"You understand each one of these people's dreams and how many times those dreams have been put off," says Finister.

"He finds out what happens to a dream deferred," says Robinson, Jr.

The play looks at racism and redlining.

"It's talking about all kind of issues as far as what was happening in the 1950s," says Robinson, Jr. "Who gets to decide who lives where."

But also delves into family and community.

"Everybody has really similar needs, and desires, and wants for each one of our families," says Finister. "There is enough for everyone."

'A Raisin in the Sun' runs February 19 through March 30 at People's Light in Malvern, PA.

