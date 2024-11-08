Raleigh news: NC State student charged in connection to 12 shootings on, near highway

Raleigh Police Department is continuing to investigate if more people are involved.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Police arrested a North Carolina State University student in connection to a dozen shootings this week on or around Interstate 40 in Raleigh.

Andrew Thomas Graney, 23, was charged overnight Friday with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle or dwelling.

He was taken into custody with another person. The other person was released, and their identity has not been made public.

Thomas Graney, 23, was charged overnight Friday in connection to 12 Raleigh shootings. Raleigh Police Department

Graney is a senior, majoring in anthropology at NC State University, school spokesperson Lauren Barker said, and he has been enrolled at the school since the fall of 2019.

He is being held without bond. A court hearing will be held on Friday at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Raleigh police are still investigating to find out if more people are involved.

There have been as many as 12 separate instances of shots fired on or around Interstate 40 in Raleigh, police confirmed.

What happened?

There were at least 12 incidents this week in Raleigh where shots were fired into cars or homes.

On Thursday, RPD Chief Estella Patterson said the investigation into the shootings is not over. She is asking for people in the area who may have information that could help investigators, specifically anyone with security video that may have captured something from one of the shootings.