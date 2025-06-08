Mother seeks justice after son stabbed while trying to break up fight

Mother seeks justice after son stabbed while trying to break up fight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This summer will mark one year since someone stabbed a 20-year-old man to death in West Philadelphia.

Now, his mother is speaking out, pleading with the public for help with her son's case.

"Rasheen had a very promising future."

Taleah Lewis is talking about her son, 20-year-old Rasheen Hall.

He was stabbed repeatedly on Saturday, August 10th 2024 on the 400 block of North Wanamaker Street in West Philadelphia.

"He was taken by a coward who stabbed him all because he broke up a fight," says Lewis.

Rasheen's mother says he was attacked by a group while trying to break up a fight among others.

He made it to the main entrance of Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where officers rushed him to the ER.

Rasheen was able to hang on for six hours, before succumbing to his injuries.

"This tragedy has disrupted my family in the utmost of ways. I would like justice for his death. I would like justice for his death so we can have peace of mind and ease," says Lewis.

There is a $20,000 reward being offered by the Citizens Crime Commission for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

You can remain anonymous.