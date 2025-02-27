Middle school counselor in Reading, Pa., accused of showing student inappropriate photo

Lindsey was employed by the Reading School District at the time and was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Brenden D. Lindsey, 30, is facing corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, as well as indecent exposure.

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- A middle school social worker has been charged after allegedly showing a student an inappropriate photo, the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

In January, detectives received a tip that Lindsey allegedly showed a 14-year-old student at Central Middle School a picture of his genitalia from his phone, the DA says.

He also allegedly asked the student if she would send him a picture of her breasts, which she declined.

Lindsey was employed by the Reading School District at the time and was immediately placed on administrative leave.

The victim was interviewed by the Berks County Children's Alliance Center and disclosed that Lindsey has been her school counselor for more than a year.

She told investigators that in January, she asked to speak with her counselor regarding a personal issue and they met in his office. During that meeting, he allegedly began an inappropriate conversation with her, resulting in him showing her the photo.

During the investigation, detectives seized Lindsey's phone and obtained a search warrant for the device. After being analyzed, detectives said they found more than 100 pictures of exposed male genitalia, including pictures of Lindsey exposing himself.

Metadata from one of the photos allegedly revealed that the specific image in question was created, accessed and/or modified on the exact date and time that the victim reported the incident occurred.

The school district released a statement, saying, "The Reading School District is aware of the criminal charges filed against a former employee. Upon being informed of the allegations in January 2025, the district took immediate action by placing the individual on administrative leave and has fully cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation."

The district added that they conducted normal procedures during the hiring process, including required background checks, clearances, and mandatory trainings. District officials noted that there were no prior documented instances of misconduct.

"The safety and well-being of our students remain the District's highest priority. The Reading School District takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and is committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students," the statement said.

Lindsey turned himself in on Thursday and was transported to Central Processing Center located at the Berks County Courthouse, where he is being held.

