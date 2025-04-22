New Jersey offering REAL ID emergency appointments | Here's how to sign up

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- New Jersey is trying to make it easier for people to get a REAL ID, if they have urgent travel plans.

Starting May 7, people must have a REAL ID or a passport to fly domestically.

Beginning Thursday, the NJ Motor Vehicle Commission will grant emergency appointments, specifically those who need to board a domestic flight within 14 days for "life-or-death reasons" or for "urgent travel plans."

"Anticipating the recent increase in demand, which is being seen all over the country, we have made many additional accommodations to service as many customers with REAL ID as possible, including with this new emergency program. Our efforts will continue through the start of enforcement on May 7 - and beyond," said Acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd.

Applicants will need to provide proof of their emergency and confirm they have the required documents.

All appointments will be handled at the MVC's Trenton Regional Center, and it will cost $80 for an "expedited shipping charge."

These appointments will not be available for scheduling through the regular NJMVC scheduling platform.