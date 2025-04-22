Reason for a trip to Rome changes after death of Pope Francis

Catholics from the Philly area with pre-planned trips to Rome this week are now at the epicenter of preparations for Pope Francis' funeral Mass.

Catholics from the Philly area with pre-planned trips to Rome this week are now at the epicenter of preparations for Pope Francis' funeral Mass.

Catholics from the Philly area with pre-planned trips to Rome this week are now at the epicenter of preparations for Pope Francis' funeral Mass.

Catholics from the Philly area with pre-planned trips to Rome this week are now at the epicenter of preparations for Pope Francis' funeral Mass.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Catholics from the Philadelphia region with pre-planned trips to Rome this week are now at the epicenter of preparations for Pope Francis' funeral Mass.

Father Stephen DeLacy was already leading 75 pilgrims from the Philadelphia Archdiocese to Rome to see Carlo Acutis become a saint.

Archbishop Nelson Perez is also slated to meet the group this week.

They are taking the history-changing news in stride.

"We were all set for the canonization but we had to pivot now for the pope's funeral mass," saidDeLacy, who leads the office for ministry with young adults. "What a wonderful opportunity and a great opportunity for us to show our respects to the pope."

RELATED: Which cardinals are seen as contenders to be the next pope?

They will be on the world stage attending the funeral mass of Pope Francis, set to take placeon Saturday morning.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend, alongside dozens of other world leaders includingWilliam, the Prince of Wales, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

RELATED: Chester County family recalls moving moment when Pope Francis blessed boy in wheelchair

Chester County family recalls moving moment when Pope Francis blessed boy in wheelchair

The public learned more about the pontiff's final hours on Tuesday.

According to the Vatican, he thanked his nurse for urging him to be among the masses on Easter, had a quiet dinner then died around dawn.

The funeral will begin at 4 a.m. ET Saturday, which is 10 a.m. in Rome.