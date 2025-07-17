Red light cameras approved by Board of Commissioners in Lower Merion | See where

Red light cameras are coming to Lower Merion after the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved them during Wednesday night's meeting.

Red light cameras are coming to Lower Merion after the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved them during Wednesday night's meeting.

Red light cameras are coming to Lower Merion after the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved them during Wednesday night's meeting.

Red light cameras are coming to Lower Merion after the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved them during Wednesday night's meeting.

LOWER MERION, Pa. (WPVI) -- Red light cameras are coming to Lower Merion.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved them during Wednesday night's meeting.

The first cameras will go up on Lancaster Avenue at Remington Road.

Lancaster Avenue at Haverford Station Road and Montgomery Avenue at Airdale Road are also being considered.

A study found the most violations at all three of these intersections.

Fines for red light violations will be capped at $100.

Action News is working to find out when the cameras will be up and running.

