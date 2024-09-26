Ball based on Netflix's 'Bridgerton' falls short, leaving attendees distraught

DETROIT, Michigan (WPVI) -- Dearest gentle reader, an event meant to be the "talk of the ton" turned into the scandal of the season in Detroit, Michigan this week.

Fans of Netflix's 'Bridgerton' say they shelled out hundreds of dollars to attend a "regency-era" ball based on the hit show but instead got scammed.

Now, they're blowing the whistle on the ball turned bust.

"It was supposed to be a completely immersive experience. It was anything but," one attendee said.

The event promised dinner, dancing, and games, including a costume contest with a $2,000 cash prize.

Attendees were even told that organizers would choose a 'Diamond of the Season,' as it happens in the show.

Instead, patrons say they were forced to share water and listen to a lone violinist. The "regency-era" entertainment was replaced by a single exotic dancer, who performed on a pole.

Event organizers responded to the criticism, saying, "We understand that not everyone had the experience they had hoped for, and for that, we sincerely apologize."

Attendees say they're frustrated with how the event turned out, especially with the money they spent.

"We're very upset. A lot of money was spent putting these outfits together and we got nothing," an attendee explained.

Organizers say they're reviewing compensation options to make this right.