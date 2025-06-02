Ribbon cutting held for new HIV Cure and Viral Disease Center in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Wistar Institute in Philadelphia's University City section cut the ribbon Monday on new location where scientists will work toward a cure for HIV.

The "HIV Cure and Viral Diseases Center" includes 25,000 square feet of lab space.

Researchers combine expertise in virology and immunology to work on tailored strategies for HIV patients.

This new center comes just days after the announcement that the Trump administration is terminating a program working on a vaccine for HIV.

