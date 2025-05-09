Rite Aid to layoff hundreds of employees at the Philadelphia headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Layoffs are coming to Rite Aid pharmacies after the Philadelphia-based drug store chain filed for bankruptcy protection.

According to a notice posted on the Department of Labor's website, 595 people will lose their job at Rite Aid's Navy Yard headquarters.

That will take effect on June 4.

Rite Aid says all of its stores and distribution centers will either close or be sold in the coming months.

