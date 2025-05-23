Roads will be busy this Memorial Day weekend. Here are the best travel times

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Memorial Day weekend is here, and people are headed out for the unofficial start to the summer.

More than 100,00 people are expected to fly in and out of Philadelphia International Airport on Friday alone.

The roads are also expected to be busy, as many people head to the Jersey Shore and the Delaware beaches.

In all, AAA estimates that 525,000 Philadelphia-area residents will travel over the long weekend, a 3% boost in Memorial Day travel from last year.

Of those, 90% will travel by car.

Friday is a peak travel day, and according to INRIX, the worst time to hit the road is between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. and the best time is before 11 a.m.

Coming back on Monday, the most congested travel time will be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Gas prices are about 50 cents lower per gallon than this time last year and haven't been this low over Memorial Day since 2021.

AAA said supply and demand are playing a role in this year's lower prices as crude oil supply is currently surpassing demand.

Nationwide, AAA predicted that over 45 million people - 1.4 million more than last year - would venture at least 50 miles from their homes between Thursday and Monday, with the vast majority going by car.

The holiday's previous domestic travel record was set 20 years ago.