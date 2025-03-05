South Jersey man accused of exposing himself to children

South Jersey man accused of exposing himself to children

LOWER TWP., N.J. -- Authorities in Cape May County have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly exposing himself to children.

Robert McKinley faces several charges, including lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

Lower Township police say several young people reported seeing a naked man last Wednesday in the 100 block of Greenwood Avenue.

The investigation led police to McKinley, who is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

"This case highlights the commitment of law enforcement to protecting children in our community," said Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland. "We take these offenses very seriously and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who engage in inappropriate and unlawful behavior are held accountable."

Authorities urge anyone with additional information on this case to contact the Lower Township Police Department Detective Division or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135.