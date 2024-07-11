The formerly stray dog is hoping his next home will be the White House.

'Rocky' the rescue dog makes campaign stop in Philadelphia amid run for president

A formerly stray dog is hoping his next home will be the White House.

A formerly stray dog is hoping his next home will be the White House.

A formerly stray dog is hoping his next home will be the White House.

A formerly stray dog is hoping his next home will be the White House.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A formerly stray dog is hoping his next home will be the White House.

"Rocky" the rescue dog is running for president. He made a campaign stop in Philadelphia on Thursday.

It's only fitting that Rocky's first stop was at the Art Museum.

He was saved from potential euthanasia in Florida. Now, he's in training with K9s for Warriors, which is the nation's largest provider of trained service dogs to military veterans.

The group says Rocky is proof that no matter where you come from, you can make a positive impact in the lives of others.

For more information, including how you can support their efforts, visit the K9s for Warriors website.