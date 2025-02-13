Roommate arrested after man's remains found in suitcase floating in East River

Raegan Medgie reports on the arrest from the Lower East Side.

NEW YORK CITY -- Police made an arrest after human remains were discovered in the East River last week.

The man in police custody is the victim's roommate.

The body of 65-year-old Edwin Echevarria was recovered floating in a suitcase in the East River last Wednesday afternoon.

Christian Millet, 23, was brought in for questioning after the victim was identified.

He allegedly made statements linking himself to the crime, apparently describing it as the result of an ongoing dispute.

The suitcase was spotted near Governor's Island by the captain of the Susan B. Anthony ferry.

It contained a torso, zipped into a sleeping bag that was stuffed into the suitcase.

The suitcase also contained what appears to be a reusable grocery store-style bag.

Millet was charged with murder and will be arraigned later Thursday.