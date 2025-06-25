Roy Rogers makes nostalgic return to South Jersey after 3 decades

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- The once popular restaurant chain, Roy Rogers, is returning to South Jersey for the first time since the 90s, with a location opening Wednesday in Cherry Hill.

The new restaurant is on Haddenfield Road, where the old PDQ used to be a couple years ago.

They will hold a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Customer Marc Orgiefsky was setup first in line at midnight and several others soon joined him.

They want the free food for a year deal after the establishments advertised that the first 50 customers would receive one regular combo per week for a year in their mobile app.

Roy Rogers is nostalgic to a lot of people from back in the day.

The restaurant has breakfast, but customers seem to be most nostalgic about the fried chicken, roast beef sandwiches and the Double R Bar Burger, which features ham as a key ingredient.

"The Double R bar. I used to work at the Moorestown Mall years ago and there was a Roy Rogers in the mall and the food there was great," Orgiefsky said.

The fixins bar is a big one too, where you can load up your burger as high as you want with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and onions.

"I came over [ from Philadelphia ] for Roy Rogers opening for the free fixins bar," said customer Jodie Waldman. "I remember growing up and it was about a mile from my house, and that's all I remember growing up is getting all the pickles I wanted."

Employees started early Wednesday by putting out the grand opening decorations to catch the attention of drivers passing by on Haddenfield Rd.

There used to be 600 locations, which is now down to fewer than 50.

Wednesday marks the chain's return to South Jersey since the 90s, along with a couple locations already open in Ocean County.

Cherry Hill's mayor is expected to attend the grand opening with the restaurant's co-owners.