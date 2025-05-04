Runners with local ties take top spots at 2025 IBX Broad Street Run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another successful year for the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

40,000 people took part in crossing the finish line of the 10-mile race.

It's an event that began 46 years ago, with only 1,500 runners and continues to grow.

"It's really a great event for Philadelphia, one that our organization looks forward to everyo year. We have been fortunate to have been sponsors for 29 years now," said President & CEO, Independence Blue Cross, Gregory Deavens.

It's a race Deavens says brings everyone together as a community, and people from near and far, like Joshua Izewski.

"Being from Pennsylvania, always cool to come back here and get a win in kind of home turf," said Izewski.

Originally from Doylestown, but now living in North Carolina, Izewski was first to cross the finish line at 46 minutes and 14 seconds.

It's a new personal record for the elite runner.

Not far behind him was Bryan Morseman, the first non-binary runner to finish.

"It was a good run, fastest I've ran actually in a long time. I don't usually run 10 milers," said Morseman.

Amber Zimmerman was the top female runner with a run time of 54 minutes and 1 second.

"I was not sure I was going to make it to the start line today; it's not lost on me to take the win today," said Zimmerman, who is from Philadelphia.

Zimmerman says leading up to the race, she was nursing an injury, and almost didn't compete.

"I've been struggling with an injury, didn't really take a turn until this week. I was just putting in a lot of faith I would make it to the start line and hopefully make it to the finish line," said Zimmerman. "I love this race and the crowd behind me, it's like nothing else."

She's now won this race for the second straight year.

These experiences are what some say make this race so special.

It's about all the dedication and heart that pays off on race day, not just for the runners, but also the volunteers and crews behind the scenes.

"Parks & Recreation does this race, this is a city run race from beginning to end. So I'm giving kudos to my staff, my team," said Commissioner, Parks & Recreation, Susan Slawson. "It's about being healthy as you're running. Pay attention to your bodies."