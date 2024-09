Runners gather for remembrance during the 9/11 Heroes Run in Pennsauken, New Jersey

The 9/11 Heroes Run was held in Pennsauken, New Jersey to honor lives lost during the tragedy.

The 9/11 Heroes Run was held in Pennsauken, New Jersey to honor lives lost during the tragedy.

The 9/11 Heroes Run was held in Pennsauken, New Jersey to honor lives lost during the tragedy.

The 9/11 Heroes Run was held in Pennsauken, New Jersey to honor lives lost during the tragedy.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Today, the 9/11 Heroes Run was held in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

The event is to remember the lives lost on the day of the tragedy, while also honoring those who served on the battlefield.

It benefitted the Travis Manion Foundation and the Camden County Hero Scholarship Fund.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.