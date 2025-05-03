Runners warm up for IBX Broad Street Run at expo

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Runners participating in the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run spent their Saturday getting ready for the race at the health and wellness expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

There, thousands of athletes picked up their bibs, got their t-shirts, and checked out other resources too.

"It's been about six years since I ran the Berlin Marathon, so I'm excited for my comeback to be in the city that raised me, with my family and friends here to support me," said Coach Zha, who says she was inspired to sign up after the birth of her now nine month old daughter.

"Motherhood puts a drive in that's unmatched. I wanted to be able to prove to myself that I can still honor my commitments as well as show up for my children at any point in my life so I said why not now <' she said.

"We're uper excited. Can't wait to see how I feel at the end. It's amazing, it's amazing," said Bria Peterson from West Philadelphia.

It's also a chance to compete with different communities. One of the biggest groups racing is Team Determination from the American Cancer Society.

"It's so inspiring. You see that people are so much more than their diagnosis, so much more than their treatment. They're plugged into these really special communities and doing incredible work," said Jillian Pereira, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society.

They held a pre race brunch at Yards Brewing Company to celebrate the 450 athletes who raised almost $400K for the non-profit.

"We see the same faces return again and again because it really is a family reunion each spring," she said.

One of the runners is Stasha Feret, a cancer survivor who's running for her niece, who's in her own battle against cancer.

"When Kristin, my niece, got diagnosed the second time, I was angry. I didn't want to run anymore and I had a very, very close friend say to me Stasha, you have to keep moving...you have to keep raising awareness, you have to keep doing what you're doing," said Feret.

You can expect up to 40 thousand people to race down Broad Street; it is the fastest and most popular 10 miler in the country.