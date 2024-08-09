Russian chess player accused of poison plot during championship

The competitor "threatened the lives" of contest attendees, one official said.

A Russian chess player has been suspended from participating in all competitions after being accused of trying to poison her opponent's pieces, officials have announced.

Amina Abakarova is now under investigation by the Russian Chess Federation regarding her alleged plot against a rival during the Dagestan Republic Championship in Makhachkala; the capital of Russia's Dagestan republic.

Andrey Filatov, the president of the Russian Chess Federation, said the organization is temporarily suspending Abakarova -- who is from Dagestan -- from all of its competitions until law enforcement agencies conclude their probe. Punishment could include a lifetime disqualification, Filatov said. Abakarova may even face criminal charges.

Dagestan Sports Minister Sazhid Sazhidov said in a statement that Abakarova had "treated the table at which she was sitting with an unknown substance, which later turned out to be mercury compounds." Her opponent was fellow Dagestani Umaiganat Osmanov, Sazhidov said.

Sazhidov added that he was "perplexed by what happened, and the motives that guided such an experienced athlete as Amina Abakarova are also incomprehensible to me."

"The actions she committed could have led to the saddest outcome; they threatened the lives of everyone who was in the chess house, including herself. Now she will have to answer for what she did before the law."

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.