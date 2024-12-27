Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White promise fun holiday 'Wheel of Fortune' episodes

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White hope to give away a very special prize on "Wheel of Fortune."

LOS ANGELES -- Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest say they've got a great way to spend some quality time together over the holidays: watching "Wheel of Fortune!"

"It's always Christmas around here, no matter what time of year it is," White told On The Red Carpet when we visited the set, alluding to the many amazing prizes they give away in every episode. "Every day is special. So that's why you can be here. You can watch our show, you feel comfy and cozy and it's a good place to be."

"And this is the one thing all the relatives and in-laws can agree on, watching Wheel of Fortune, right?," Seacrest added. "I mean, you can come together as a family and try and solve a puzzle in good spirit and family fun."

This week, one lucky contestant could win a trip to Times Square for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025," as Seacrest's special guest.

"If you've never seen the Times Square ball drop in person, it should be on your bucket list. And to be able to do it where I can take them around underneath the ball as it's dropping in Times Square is pretty incredible for a selfie," Seacrest said.

"Wheel of Fortune" is known for giving away amazing prizes. It's been in the game for 50 years. And while the show has had many iterations, Vanna says one thing remains the same.

"It is family fun and it has been that way for 50 years. People still watch it because it brings families together," White said. "It's such a wonderful thing. And I'm so happy to still be a part of that."

Check your local listings for when "Wheel of Fortune" airs near you.

