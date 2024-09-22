'Ryan's Case for Smiles' sews joy for children in hospitals throughout the nation

Ryan's Case For Smiles is a nonprofit that delivers pillowcases to children in hospitals.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When children in hospitals lay their heads to rest after a long day, they can do it on a pillowcase that is colorful, vibrant, and stitched with love.

That's the mission of Ryan's Case For Smiles.

It's a nonprofit started by a Wayne, Pennsylvania woman originally for her son.

Cindy Kerr used to bring her son, Ryan, different pillowcases so he didn't feel so scared or uncomfortable in the hospital.

They decided to continue it after his death, and it is going strong.

Their event gathered local sewers in West Chester with a goal to walk away with 1,000 cases for kids.

