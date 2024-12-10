Ryne Sandberg, fmr. Phillies manager and Cubs Hall of Famer, says cancer has returned and spread

Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg watches from the dugout in the fourth inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, June 15, 2015, in Baltimore

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager and Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg announced via Instagram on Tuesday that his cancer had returned and spread to other organs, forcing more "intensive treatment."

Sandberg, 65, was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in December 2023, but then declared himself cancer-free the following August after months of treatment. It made Tuesday's news all the more stunning.

"Unfortunately, we recently learned the cancer has relapsed and it has spread to other organs," Sandberg said in his social media statement. "This means that I'm back to more intensive treatment. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family."

Sandberg played 16 years with the Cubs after being traded to Chicago from the Phillies in 1982. He won the NL MVP in 1984 after hitting .314 with 19 home runs and 19 triples while stealing 32 bases. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 after hitting 282 home runs, almost all as a second baseman.

Sandberg managed the Phillies from 2013 to 2015.

Shortly after Sandberg announced he was cancer-free during last season, the Cubs unveiled a statue of him outside of Wrigley Field. He's a constant presence there, serving as an analyst and ambassador to the team.

"Ryne is an inspiration to cancer survivors everywhere," Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said in a statement. "I know all Cubs fans join my family and me in sending positive thoughts to Ryne and keeping him and his family in our prayers as he faces this next round of treatments to defeat cancer. Ryne has the heart and soul of a champion and that will serve him well in this challenge."