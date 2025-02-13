24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Saquon Barkley added to roster at Raising Canes in Trevose, Bucks County

6abc Digital Staff
By 6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, February 13, 2025 11:10AM
TREVOSE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Raising Canes in Trevose, Bucks County, is adding to its roster Thursday.

The Action Cam is live on Horizon Boulevard where Saquon Barkley himself plans to serve Eagles fans some chicken.

There is already a police presence in the parking lot as the business likely expecting a huge crowd.

Barkley will feel like a rookie again, working an hour-long shift at the counter and drive thru, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

We are told Barkley will not have time for autographs or meet and greets, so keep the line moving.

