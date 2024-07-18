Saving with 6abc: AARP has 99 tips to make your money go further

If you're looking for ways to make your money work harder for you, look no further. AARP has 99 great ways to save.

If you're looking for ways to make your money work harder for you, look no further. AARP has 99 great ways to save.

If you're looking for ways to make your money work harder for you, look no further. AARP has 99 great ways to save.

If you're looking for ways to make your money work harder for you, look no further. AARP has 99 great ways to save.

If you're looking for ways to make your money work harder for you, look no further. AARP has 99 great ways to save.

"We love to help our readers save," said Deputy Editor of AARP Bulletin David Brindley.

The magazine just put out its 15th edition of 99 Great Ways to Save, and we have some of their favorite tips.

The first is don't shop for clothes if you are hungry. You've heard that you'll spend more at the grocery store if you shop on an empty stomach and studies show the same applies for any purchase. Hunger leads to impulse buys.

"We recommend having a snack before you even go online or go to the store," Brindley said.

If you're looking to hire for a home improvement project, Brindley said if you can, wait for winter.

"Right now contractors are really busy," he noted. "But if you wait until winter, they not only will give you their full attention, but they're also looking for work and so they may just pass on some savings to you."

For shows, AARP said binge and rotate streaming services, meaning sign up for the streaming service you want just for one month at a time.

"Watch the shows that you really are interested in, and at the end of the month, cancel, and then go to the next one," Brindley advised.

For cell phone service, consider switching to a lesser-known, discount carrier.

If you're planning a winter holiday vacation in late December, lock in your flights in early October.

"Data from Google Flights show that prices bottom out 71 days before departure," Brindley said.

If you're going by train, consider traveling on Amtrak from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to take advantage of ultralow Night Owl fares.

"I can typically save you know, $80 or $75 on each way," said Brindley.