Saving with 6abc: Philadelphia-born Misfits Market offering big discounts on imperfect groceries

Misfits Market is a Philadelphia-born online grocer that can save you as much as 30% to 50% off prices at traditional stores.

Misfits Market is a Philadelphia-born online grocer that can save you as much as 30% to 50% off prices at traditional stores.

Misfits Market is a Philadelphia-born online grocer that can save you as much as 30% to 50% off prices at traditional stores.

Misfits Market is a Philadelphia-born online grocer that can save you as much as 30% to 50% off prices at traditional stores.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A unique online grocer can save you as much as 30% to 50% off prices at traditional stores.

Misfits Market launched in Philadelphia and is now delivering to consumers all across the country.

The market is an online grocery store with a twist. By selling misshapen items, it is reshaping the industry by eliminating food waste and providing high-quality items to consumers all at a big discount.

Lisa Sher showed off her latest haul from Misfits Market when Action News visited.

"They have some really nice grape tomatoes," she said.

And all kinds of food, from blackberries to beef.

"I'm a big avocado girl, so this is a pack of five or six avocados for $5, which is pretty cheap," Sher added.

The avocados and other produce are "misfits." Perfectly good to eat, but not perfect looking so they're priced below market as a result.

"This was literally $51," Sher said of her box of groceries.

Misfits Market buys products traditional retailers won't, then sells them to consumers through its website and app.

"So you'll see the tags like too big, too large, overabundant harvest or excess, manufacturing errors," said Abhi Ramesh.

Ramesh launched launched Misfits Market in Philadelphia in 2018,

"We're sourcing directly from the producer, from the farms, bringing it to our facilities and from our facilities going directly to the household," he said.

Ramesh said by cutting out the middle man, he can sell food for less and deliver it faster and fresher.

And through its own brand, Odds and Ends, Misfit Market employs others unique ways to eliminate food waste. Take, for instance, its bacon.

"What happens in the manufacturing process for bacon is when they cut those strips that you're so used to, there are little pieces on the edges that get thrown out," he said.

For Misfits Market, meat producer Niman Ranch consolidates and sells those chunks.

"Mangoes, I love mangoes" said Sher.

Sher also likes Misfits Market for the convenience from easy, auto-ordering that's fully customizable, to doorstep delivery.

"It really takes a lot of just like the stress and thought out of that," she added.

Farmers and producers also benefit since Misfits Market buys products they might otherwise throw out.

For instance, a New Jersey cheese producer partnered with Misfits, creating a pasta filled with its excess cheese.