School bus crash leaves child injured in Little Egg Harbor Twp., NJ

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A school bus was involved in a crash on Monday in Little Egg Harbor Township, Ocean County.

It happened around noon on Radio Road at Gaskill Drive

Video from the scene showed the bus with damage to its side.

Authorities say there were seven children on board. One of them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also rushed to the hospital with more serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

Police are still working to figure out what led up to the crash.

