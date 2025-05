School bus crashes into row home in North Philadelphia

A school bus crashed into a row home in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

A school bus crashed into a row home in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

A school bus crashed into a row home in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

A school bus crashed into a row home in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A school bus crashed into a row home in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Police responded to 17th Street, just south of Lehigh Avenue, around 7:15 a.m.

When they arrived, the school bus was up on the sidewalk, against the front of a row home.

A school bus crashed into a row home in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Officials said no students were on the bus at the time.

The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

There has been no word on what cause the driver to lose control of the school bus.