School bus involved in crash near the Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A school bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning in West Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at 34th Street and Girard Avenue, near the Philadelphia Zoo.

Several medics were sent to the scene, but so far there is no word of anyone being taken to the hospital.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the bus stopped on the side of the road with several ambulances nearby.

A group of people, including children, were seen standing on the sidewalk nearby.

It wasn't immediately known where the bus was from. 'Hillman's Bus Service' could be seen on the side.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the crash.

