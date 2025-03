2 injured after school bus, medical transport van crash in Medford, NJ

MEDFORD, NJ (WPVI) -- At least two people have been injured after a school bus and medical transport van crashed in Medford, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Hartford Road, near the Lenepe High School.

The bus driver and at least one other person were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.