School District of Philadelphia gives out free resources ahead of 1st day of classes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It may not be what kids want to hear, but the first day of school in Philadelphia is a month away.

The School District of Philadelphia is helping families prepare with an event that provides free resources and lots of fun.

The Back-to-School Celebration & Bus Tour kicked off at the School of the Future in Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood on Monday.

"We want them to come and have fun. Dance to the music," said Adam Northam, the deputy chief of internal communications for the School District of Philadelphia.

At first glance, the event looked like a summer festival, drawing in thousands of people who enjoyed music and face painting.

The event, however, was about the start of school. The School District of Philadelphia knows the earlier families prepare, the better.

"The first day of school sets the foundation for the rest of the year," said Northam.

"I'm excited to meet parents where they are and provide some really great resources via these buses," said Superintendent Tony Watlington of the School District of Philadelphia.

The tour provides everything from on-the-spot school registration to immunizations, haircuts, eye exams, school supplies, and backpacks.

"We gave out about 2,500 backpacks in an hour so we're just thrilled the community is coming out," said Northam.

This is the fourth year the district has done the tour, and the need continues to be great.

"Some families, with the economy right now, it's just not doable. So I think having an event like this and bringing people together in the community makes a big difference," said Shari Franklin of Wynnfield.

Prices for school supplies have decreased by 0.6% compared to a year ago, but they're still higher than in previous years. The 6abc Data Team found the price of school supplies is up 3% compared to 2019 and up almost 4% from 2020.

"We want to remove as many barriers as we possibly can," said Northam.

That includes bringing school district resources to neighborhoods.

"There's a whole lot of parents, of people, who can't get to these resources and everything," said Lisa Rhodes-Wynnfiled.

More than 20 school district offices were represented at Monday's tour stop.

"What we want to do with the Back-to-School Bus Tour is provide opportunities for the school district to go out into our community," said Northam.

The tour will stop at six more neighborhood schools, sprinkling in fun while preparing for the first day.

"I'm just going to 10th grade," said Khamani Rhodes. "So it's a new start for me. I feel good about it."

For more information on the Back-to-School Bus Tour and future events, visit www.philasd.org.