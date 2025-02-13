PennDOT planning to construct flexable travel lane along Schuylkill Expressway

PennDOT would control when the lane is in use to allow for easier traffic flow.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Major changes could be coming to a busy stretch of I-76 in the Philadelphia area.
PennDOT hosted a public meeting on Wednesday night for an upcoming project to construct a third flexible travel lane along the Schuylkill Expressway.
The flex lane would run from Route 202 (Dekalb Pike) in Upper Merion Township to I-476 in West Conshohocken.
A separate project would create a flex lane along westbound I-76 from City Avenue to Belmont Avenue.
The project would start in 2027.