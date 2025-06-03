Sea Philly provides private cruises with incredible views of Philadelphia

PENN'S LANDING (WPVI) -- Ahoy! Sea Philly is providing private cruises along the Delaware River with unmatched views of the Philadelphia skyline.

Husband-and-wife mariners Georgette Luna and Chris Stock started the business 4 years ago.

The cruises host between four and six people. Each trip can be customized. From catering to BYO and the trips can be anywhere from two to six hours.

They offer sunset cruises, day cruises, picnic cruises and expeditions.

The trips launch from Spruce Street Harbor Park where the couple has a dock called The Estuary which can also be used for private events.

Sea Philly | Facebook | Instagram

The Estuary - 215 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106