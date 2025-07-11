Search underway after truck cab crashes into water off Delaware Memorial Bridge: DRBA

Action News Traffic Reporter Matt Pellman said there are reports that a cab of a truck ran off the bridge and ended up in the water.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A water search is underway Friday morning after a tractor-trailer cab crashed through a concrete barrier and fell off the Delaware Memorial Bridge, according to the Delaware River & Bay Authority (DRBA).

It happened in the southbound lanes of I-295 around 3:40 a.m.

The single tractor-truck, without a trailer, ran off the bridge and ended up in the water, according to officials.

The truck and driver have not yet been located.

The Coast Guard, dive teams and local fire companies have been called to search in the river.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

