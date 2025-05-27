73 arrests, multiple stabbings, reported over Memorial Day Weekend at Seaside Heights boardwalk

Multiple fights and stabbings have been reported over Memorial Day weekend on the Seaside Heights boardwalk at the Jersey Shore.

Multiple fights and stabbings have been reported over Memorial Day weekend on the Seaside Heights boardwalk at the Jersey Shore.

Multiple fights and stabbings have been reported over Memorial Day weekend on the Seaside Heights boardwalk at the Jersey Shore.

Multiple fights and stabbings have been reported over Memorial Day weekend on the Seaside Heights boardwalk at the Jersey Shore.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (WPVI) -- Multiple fights, stabbings, and at least 73 people were arrested in Seaside Heights over Memorial Day Weekend, according to police.

Those arrests included 52 adults and 21 juveniles between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. on Monday.

Three young adults were stabbed, all within one block of the Seaside Heights boardwalk, police said.

None of the victims are cooperating with police and no arrests have been made, police said.

Police said a gun was also recovered from a 21-year-old Beachwood man.

Police responded to several fights and more than half a dozen stabbings were reported over the long weekend, and local police had to call for reinforcements from other agencies.

Assemlyman Paul Kanitra called for the Senate to pass and Governor Murphy to sign a bill that would stiffen the penalties for disorderly conduct.

"Had the public brawl bill been in place, police could have had more tools; they would face financial penalties and jail time as well," Kanitra said.

The violence came despite efforts to control the crowds, including a 10 p.m. curfew for those under 18 and increased police presence.

After the violence continued past the curfew, the boardwalk was closed to all people at midnight.

Along with the curfew, police nearly doubled their presence, including support from the Ocean County Sheriff's Department.