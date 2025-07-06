Mother pleads for answers after her only son is shot, killed in Logan

Mother pleads for answers after her only son is shot, killed in Logan

Mother pleads for answers after her only son is shot, killed in Logan

Mother pleads for answers after her only son is shot, killed in Logan

Mother pleads for answers after her only son is shot, killed in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother is pleading for answers after her only son was shot and killed in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

Sebastian Brown was just 20 years old when he was shot and killed on May 8th, 2021 - the day before Mother's Day.

"I talked to him an hour before he got murdered. He said he was on his way home to bring my Mother's Day gift," says Daphne Brown.

It happened along the 1700 block of West Ruscomb Street.

Police say he and another man were sitting in a vehicle, when an altercation ensued with a group of men.

Brown was shot in the head, and died from his injuries.

Police have surveillance video of the gunman they believe fired those deadly shots.

"I'm asking, I'm begging and pleading, if anyone knows anything, even the ones that murdered him, turn yourself in," says Brown.

There is a $20,000 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Just give the Citizens Crime Commission a call.

You can remain anonymous.