SEPTA parking fees to go into effect on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Monday, commuters can no longer park at SEPTA parking lots or garages for free.
That includes 35 locations that currently don't charge.
Parking in lots will cost $2 a day, while garages will cost $4 a day.
You will need to use the SEPTA Park app or text-to-pay.
SEPTA says commuters will have to pay for parking on weekends and holidays as well.
The parking fees are part of the "doomsday" budget SEPTA's board passed a little more than a week ago, as the transit agency deals with a massive deficit.