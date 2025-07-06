SEPTA parking fees to go into effect on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Monday, commuters can no longer park at SEPTA parking lots or garages for free.

That includes 35 locations that currently don't charge.

Parking in lots will cost $2 a day, while garages will cost $4 a day.

You will need to use the SEPTA Park app or text-to-pay.

SEPTA says commuters will have to pay for parking on weekends and holidays as well.

The parking fees are part of the "doomsday" budget SEPTA's board passed a little more than a week ago, as the transit agency deals with a massive deficit.