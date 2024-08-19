Several people being questioned by police after man fatally stabbed in West Philadelphia

WATCH LIVE

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, August 19, 2024 4:57PM
Philadelphia police are questioning several people after a man was found stabbed to death in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are questioning several people after a man was found stabbed to death in West Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the 300 block of North Simpson Street just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators say the 30-year-old victim had been stabbed in the stomach.

The alleged murder weapon was found inside a home on the block, according to police.

The victim was discovered five or six houses south of where the knife was found.

Police say three adults and a small child were taken in for questioning.

The victim has not yet been identified.

