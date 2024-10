Several rescued from apartment complex fire in Lehigh County, Pa.

WHITEHALL, Pa. (WPVI) -- Several people were rescued from an apartment complex fire in Lehigh County's Whitehall early Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on the unit block of Maryland Circle.

Fire crews used ladders to rescue those inside the complex as the blaze escalated to 3 alarms.

Crews have since been able to get the fire under control.

There has been no word on any injuries.