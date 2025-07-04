3 killed during severe storms in central New Jersey

Jaysha Patel has more on storm cleanup operations from North Plainfield, New Jersey.

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A line of severe weather carved a path of destruction through central New Jersey on Thursday, killing at least three people.

Officials said one person died in North Plainfield and two others lost their lives in Plainfield.

North Plainfield Mayor Lawrence La Ronde confirmed that a woman from Middlesex County, driving along Greenbrook Road, pulled over due to the storm. A large tree came down with the electrical wires and fell on top of her car, according to La Ronde.

"I saw the tree on the car, and I realized the whole sidewalk had come up. It was very chaotic. A lot of people were trying to look inside the car, the car lights were still on. And after some time, we realized with the conditions of the storm and the size of that tree that most likely the person had been deceased," Michelle Smith said.

In Plainfield, two men were killed when a tree fell on their car on Myrtle Avenue.

The victims are identified as 79-year-old Rocco Sansone of North Plainfield and 25-year-old Brian Ernesto Valladares, a resident of Plainfield and native of El Salvador.

According to a Plainfield city official, the victims were discovered after the storm moved out, after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Crews then attempted to rescue them, a process that also took time, before they realized the men were already dead.

Plainfield Mayor Adrian O. Mapp declared a state of emergency after more than 80 trees came down, many entangled in power lines and blocking streets.

Numerous homes were damaged, some compromised, and multiple vehicles were crushed. Power outages were reported throughout the city.

Massive trees that stood at an intersection of Hillside Avenue in Plainfield for generations were uprooted in the storm.

A car was tossed into the air in the chaos.

Donna Lynn returned to her home of two decades to find her front yard tree sliced through her roof.

"I would've been up there. Would have been up there, so I'm grateful for that," Lynn said.

She said the tree ended up in the home office where she would have been working, had she not taken the day off.

Work is already underway to clean up the mess, but it won't be quick.

"We always had a fear that it would someday do what it did. Right now, I am glad I wasn't in there, that my husband wasn't in there, and that we're safe, so that's the most important thing. We can get another house new furniture, stuff can be replaced but I'm just glad we're safe," Lynn said.

Governor Phil Murphy released a statement about the storm damage, saying if you are in the area to please stay inside and avoid any downed trees, power lines or burning transformers.

Many Fourth of July activities and fireworks have been cancelled or postponed due to the storm damage.

Plainfield cancelled its Fourth of July parade, concert and fireworks for cleanup. Cedar Brook Park is closed for damage cleanup.

Both Plainfield and Dunellen have declared local states of emergency.