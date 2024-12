Man fatally shot near corner store in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ (WPVI) -- A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in New Jersey's capital city.

Trenton police say the victim has been identified at Shakeem Davis.

He was found shot near a corner store on the 100 block of South Cook Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Action Cam was at the scene as detectives were collecting evidence at the entrance of the shop.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them.