Shark Tank open casting call comes to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Producers from the hit ABC show Shark Tank held an open casting call in Philadelphia on Friday, and we were invited into the room where it happens: the pitch room!

It's where dreamers and investors are trying to reel in a "shark."

Open casting at Rivers Casino in Fishtown brought out hundreds of inventors who are looking to get their shot.

Shark Tank highlights the stories of rags to riches, from basement project to boardroom success story.

Michael Silva from Central Jersey created the Play QB54 chair, which turns a fold-up tailgate chair into a full-blown football game set.

"We invented this from a childhood game into a multimillion-dollar business, proving to everyone the American dream is still alive and well," said Silva.

The open casting call for season 17 of ABC's hit show Shark Tank is aiming to find the next big thing.

"This is the world's first 3D printed cello," says Alfred Goodrich, the CEO of Forte.

Forte is based right in Lansdowne, which 3D prints musical instruments, reducing the price barrier to orchestra-quality instruments.

Marlton native Jeff Greenblatt is pitching the Horse Canopy to protect working horses from the hot sun.

Casting Director Mindy Zemrak has been with the show since its inception in 2009.

"Entrepreneurs make the magic. Everyone here is doing what everyone wants to do which is a realize the American dream. This room is alive and well with innovation and hustle and dreamers," says Zemrack.

Casting producers will hear hundreds of pitches, and who knows: some of them may make it onto Season 17 of Shark Tank airing on 6abc.