Shelter Me: Meet Caterpillar, this senior dog has plenty of play left in him

PSPCA's Lindsey King introduced us to Caterpillar, a senior dog with plenty of play left in him.

6abc's Shelter Me is spotlighting the Pennsylvania SPCA located in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The PSPCA is a nonprofit founded in 1867 whose mission is to protect animals, prevent cruelty and improve the health and quality of life throughout Pennsylvania. It has locations in Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and the Main Line.

PSPCA's Lindsey King introduced us to Caterpillar, a senior dog with plenty of play left in him. Caterpillar is almost 11 years old and came to the PSPCA as a stray. Ten years ago, Caterpillar was adopted from the PSPCA.

Despite returning after his initial adoption as a puppy, Caterpillar's spirit remains unbroken. Caterpillar is open to meeting anyone he comes across. His gentle and happy demeanor makes him easy to get along with. Caterpillar would work best in almost any home. He's friendly with other dogs, people, children and could potentially even live with cats.

If you are interesting in adopting Caterpillar, visit the PSPCA located at 350 E. Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA or go to their website, pspca.org