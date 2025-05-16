Shelter Me: Meet your hiking buddy, Ben!

Ben is very active and loves to go on hikes, take a dip in the creek and would make a great running partner.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me featured Rags 2 Riches Animal Rescue based in Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania.

Rags to Riches started out as a volunteer Facebook group and evolved in to a full-fledged animal rescue. It is now one of the strongest rescues in Delaware County.

Rags 2 Riches introduced us to Ben!

Ben is an 18-month-old lab mix who loves to cuddle and give kisses to anyone he meets. He is described as a sweet and playful boy.

He would work best in a home with other dogs. He loves having someone to play with.

Ben is very active and loves to go on hikes, take a dip in the creek and would make a great running partner.

If you think Ben is a perfect match for you, visit Rags 2 Riches to fill out an application and schedule a visit to the rescue!