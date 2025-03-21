Shelter Me: Meet the majestic Mystic

Mystic loves everyone she meets. She is great with families, kids, other dogs and potentially even cats.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me is featuring Mystic from the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Mystic is a 7-year-old black labrador mix. She came to the shelter very emaciated, and it was found out that she suffers from a condition called Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency or EPI.

EPI is a condition that keeps her pancreas from absorbing the nutrients that she needs, so Mystic will need a home that can support her through that. This just means giving her a supplement with each of her meals.

She has been responding very well to treatment and is otherwise a very healthy dog.

Aside from her medical struggles, Mystic is described as the perfect dog.

Her loving personality was evident during her visit to 6abc.

Although she's 7 years old, she has such a young and energetic spirit about her.

If you think Mystic could be your match, visit Pennsylvania SPCA for more information.

You can visit the Pennsylvania SPCA in person for adoptions from 12:00 - 6:30 p.m. daily. They are located at 350 East Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134.

