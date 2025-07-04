Shelter Me: Meet Odessa! A sweet and gentle pup looking for a quiet home with a fenced in yard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me features a gentle and sweet dog from Finding Shelter Animal Rescue in Norristown, Pa.

Odessa is a 6-year-old American Eskimo/Husky mix and former breeding mom who was rescued from a farm in Lancaster County where she spent five years living cramped in an oversized rabbit hutch.

Since being rescued, she has had to learn how to live like a dog in her foster home and has celebrated so many milestones while learning to trust and love her people.

Her foster family says she is good with other dogs and calm children.

She would do best in a patient and quiet home with a fenced in yard for her to feel safe running around in and another furry friend to help her continue to thrive.

For more information on adopting Odessa or to fill out an application with Finding Shelter Animal Rescue, visit FindingShelter.org.