Shelter Me: Meet Oona!

Oona is about 4 months old and simply wants to play and be loved.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me featured a playful pup from Harley's Haven Dog Rescue.

We were introduced to a beautiful retriever mix, Oona!

Oona is about 4 months old and simply wants to play and be loved.

Oona was rescued as stray in Alabama. She has been living with a foster family for about 6 weeks now.

She absolutely gets along well with kids and other dogs, and loves to play with everyone she meets.

She would really work well with a family that has kids or other dogs or even both!

While Oona is super fun and playful, she can also be chill and loves a good snuggle on the couch with blankets.

If you think Oona could be a match for you, click here to fill out the adoption application.