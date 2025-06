Man critical following shooting in North Philadelphia, 2 in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire left a person wounded Tuesday in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of North 6th Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg.

Police say the victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Two males have been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.